STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agri laws initiated during UPA regime, opposition is politically-motivated, says Fadnavis

The Leader of Opposition also said that handling of cases against Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut "showed the state government''s arrogance of power".

Published: 15th December 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday told the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that three agri laws passed by the Centre were being opposed for political reasons and claimed that farm sector reforms had been initiated when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

Speaking in the Lower House, the Leader of Opposition also said that handling of cases against Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut "showed the state government''s arrogance of power".

"...Those who violate the rule of the land can be dealt with the existing laws," he said during a debate on supplementary demands.

Fadnavis said the erstwhile UPA regime was of the view that there should be freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want, a key feature of the recently-passed agri laws.

"In the year 2010, a committee comprising ministers from all states was set up regarding the implementation of agriculture reforms with a view that farmers should have a competitive and alternative marketing mechanism at their disposal," the former chief minister said.

He said a committee set up for this purpose was headed by Harshvardhan Patil, who was a minister in then Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra.

"When these reforms are implemented now, why should there be opposition (to the three agricultural laws passed by the Centre). This (opposition to the laws) is politically motivated," he said.

Fadnavis said we (the BJP) did not subscribe to the views of Goswami and Ranaut.

"We believe in the rule of law. If anybody is doing anything wrong, action should be taken as per law. We do not subscribe to the views of Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut," he said.

Referring to the reopening of a 2018 abetment to suicide case against Goswami, Fadnavis said, "there are laws to punish Arnab Goswami if he has done anything wrong.

"But a closed case was reopened against him. The Supreme Court has ruled that there was no case of abetment to suicide," he said.

A chargesheet was recently filed by Raigad Police against Goswami and two others for allegedly driving interior designer Anvay Naik to suicide in 2018. Naik allegedly killed himself after he failed to get the dues pending with companies of the accused trio, it said.

At this point, Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab interjected Fadnavis, saying the SC ruling was limited to the bail application of Goswami, and that the (Bombay) high court has not quashed a case against the television journalist.

He said the state government will be go in for review against the Supreme Court''s observation.

"Arrogance of power should not go into your head," Fadnavis said.

Referring to the shifting of Metro car shed project from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, the former CM said the incumbent Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was delaying the infrastructure projects launched by the previous BJP government.

"The MVA government, which completed one year in office recently, is only good at making announcement but doesn''t bother about implementing them," Fadnavis said.

He also alleged that the state government was not serious about getting vacated the interim stay granted by the apex court on the implementation of the Maratha quota.

"OBC quota shouldn''t be touched," he told the Lower House.

BJP MLA and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the state government was suffering from "political Alzheimer''s disease".

He questioned the need to hold a two-day session of the state legislature to pass supplementary demands when funds could have been raised through the Contingency Fund.

The two-day winter session will end later in the day.

"Was (making provision in the supplementary demands) of Rs 50 crore for boosting the wine production industry was an emergency for you (state government)"? he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly farm laws BJP BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp