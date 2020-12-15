STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army colonel accused of raping friend's Russian wife arrested in Kanpur

Police had launched a manhunt for Col Neeraj Gahlot whose mobile location was traced in the vicinity of officers' mess on Monday evening but he had been evading his arrest.

Published: 15th December 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

KANPUR: An Army colonel accused of raping his civilian friend's wife of Russian origin after intoxicating her husband at the Officers' Mess in Cantonment area was arrested on Tuesday.

"Col Neeraj Gahlot was arrested while trying to flee to an unknown place to evade his arrest," said Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal.

Police had launched a manhunt for Col Neeraj Gahlot whose mobile location was traced in the vicinity of officers' mess on Monday evening but he had been evading his arrest, said Cantonment Circle' Additional Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak.

A team headed by Chakeri police station's SHO Ravi Srivastava was dispatched to nab the absconding officer, but his room was found locked from outside, the ASP said.

The colonel posted here was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping his friend's wife at the Officers' Mess, police said.

The victim's husband, a civilian, lodged an FIR against the Army officer at the Cantonment police station, SP Agarwal had said earlier.

According to the complainant, his wife is of Russian descent and has been living in India for 10 years.

The accused allegedly had invited his civilian friend to the Officer's Mess and gave him an intoxicating drink which made him him unconscious, said police adding the Army officer subsequently raped his friend's wife.

The accused also allegedly assaulted the woman when she put up a resistance.

After raping the woman, the colonel took leave from his bosses and went underground to evade arrest, said an official.

The rape survivor was subsequently produced before a judicial magistrate who recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC, said Pathak, adding the statement, however, is yet to be shown to the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Rape Col Neeraj Gahlot
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp