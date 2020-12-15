STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP finishes third in Rajasthan Urban local body polls, Congress bounces back

The biggest blow was for BJP which finished third and the second spot went to a large number of independents who emerged victorious. 

Published: 15th December 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Days after suffering a setback in panchayat polls, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan bounced back with an impressive show in the municipal elections in the state. 

Of the 50 municipal bodies that went to polls, the Congress emerged as a clear  winner in 620 of the total 1,775 wards. 

The biggest blow was for BJP which finished third. The second spot went to a large number of independents who emerged victorious. 

The independents candidates bagged 596 wards, while the BJP could win only 548 wards.

The Congress has emerged victorious in urban centres traditionally considered BJP bastions while the saffron party which did better in last week’s panchayat polls seems to have weakened in its strongholds in towns and cities.

The Congress has done particularly well in Jaipur district where it won 6 of the 10 ULBs. 

Similarly, in Sri Ganganagar district the Congress won 5 of the 8 municipal bodies that went to polls. 

The BJP did better than the Congress only in Bharatpur district where it won 6 of the 8 urban bodies, while in Alwar district the Congress and BJP won 3 ULBs each.

Lauding the Congress’ victory, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “I thank all the citizens who showed their trust in Congress and because of which the party won. I thank all the Congress workers. Because of their hard work, the party has won.”

BJP state president Satish Poonia, however, had a different take. 

Despite the BJP finishing third, he claimed that the results have gone against the Congress as the BJP and independent leaders won more than 60 per cent seats. 

He remarked that this implies that the “mandate has gone against the Congress”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Urban local body polls Rajasthan UBL BJP Congress
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp