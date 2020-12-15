BJP government 'defaming' farmers instead of listening to them: Akhilesh

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that instead of listening to farmers, the BJP government was "defaming" their protests against the Centre's new agri laws.

Yadav alleged that the BJP only misleads people.

"Had it believed in democratic values, it would not have resorted to barbaric lathicharge on peaceful protestors. By sending 'samajwadis' to jail for supporting farmers, it has done illegal and undemocratic work," he added.

"Disagreement has become a major crime in the BJP regime. They did not like opposition and democratic values. The farmers are agitating for the past 20 days and instead of listening to them, the government has adopted a stubborn attitude. Not only this, but the BJP has also launched a campaign to divide farmers and discredit the movement and defame it," the former chief minister said in a statement.

He said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was ahead in supporting the "anti-farmer" farm laws.

"Hailstorms, unseasonal rain that damaged crops of farmers were not compensated. Dues of sugarcane farmers are still unpaid and loan of farmers are not waived. Now the BJP government is engaged in making farmer- a labourer instead of the farm owner," Yadav claimed.

Every section of the society, including farmers, labourers, students, businessmen and lawyers, are suffering in the present regime in UP due to the government's "faulty policies", he alleged.

"The UP chief minister has decided to spend his remaining tenure with "false promises" as he failed to do anything new in his over about four years' regime," Yadav said.