Centre issues 113 pages guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination drive in India

​The development comes as three vaccine makers, Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer have applied for regulatory approvals of their respective coronavirus vaccines in the country.

A nurse prepares to inoculate a volunteer with Russia's Sputnik-V COVID vaccine at a clinic in Moscow

The Covid-19 vaccine will soon be available in India, said Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Inoculating 100-200 people in each session per day, monitoring them for half an hour after giving the jabs for any immediate adverse event and allowing only one beneficiary at a time are among the guidelines issued by the Centre for the Covid-19 vaccination drive, set to be launched soon.

As per the 113-page “COVID-19 Vaccines Operational Guidelines” sent to states two days back, the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system — a digitalised platform — will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination on a real-time basis. 

The Centre has indicated that healthcare workers, frontline workers, people over 50 years and those with a comorbidities, whose cumulative number are about 30 crore,  are being prioritised for vaccination.

As per the document, at the vaccination site, only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated following the prioritisation, and there will be no provision for on-the-spot registrations. 

The states have been asked as per the guidelines, to allocate the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district to avoid mixing of different Covid-19 vaccines in the field.

The advisory also says that all measures should be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight.Vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the centre for vaccination.

“There may not be vaccine vial monitors and Date of Expiry on the label of COVID-19 vaccine, this should not discourage vaccinators from using the vaccine. At the end of the session, the vaccine carrier with all ice packs and unopened vaccine vials should be sent back to the distributing cold chain point” says the advisory.

Vaccines will be available in India soon: Prakash Javadekar

The Covid-19 vaccine will soon be available in India, said Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday. 

“The coronavirus vaccines would be available in India soon. I urge everyone to not their guard down before antibodies are created and the second dose of the vaccine is administered,” he said at the International Coronavirus Short Film Festival which is being held in Goa. 

