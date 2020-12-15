STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 jab approval may take more time in India

Meanwhile, authorities in all states were were instructed to keep the required infrastructure and manpower ready by December 25 for a possible rollout of the vaccine. 

Published: 15th December 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the Centre on Monday advised states to be ready for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the next 10 days, India’s drug regulator is unlikely to green-light the vaccine makers who sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) by then, officials told The New Indian Expres.

For, submitting the additional data requested by the subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) on COVID-19 last Wednesday, on the vaccine candidates will take time.

The committee had sought more information on the safety and immunogenicity of two coronavirus vaccines that were evaluated — Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII), developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford University. These companies, along with US-based Pfizer, whose application has not been reviewed so far, have applied for emergency approval in India so far.

Sources in the CDSCO said no date for the panel’s next meeting has been fixed so far.

“Given the details that have been asked for it is possible that the companies will come back to us only after 2-3 weeks as the availability of data depends on the status of clinical trials,” said an official. However, SII might be quicker in coming back. Its bridging trial in India on 1,600 volunteers is in advanced stage, he said.

Meanwhile, authorities in all states were were instructed to keep the required infrastructure and manpower ready by December 25 for a possible rollout of the vaccine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 Vaccine in India
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp