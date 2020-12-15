STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firm to prepare Detailed Project Report for UP's Film City finalised

Of 1,000 acre of land earmarked at Sector 21 of YEIDA on the Yamuna Expressway, 780-acre site would be used for a film centre while 220-acre would be meant for commercial venture.

Published: 15th December 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has selected a firm to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious Film City project, which was announced in September.

Last Monday, the UP government had shortlisted four firms — CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, EGIS India Consulting Engineers Pvt Ltd, NDS Art World Pvt Ltd and CP Kukreja Architect — for consultancy on architecture, construction and design of the project to come up in Gautambuddh Nagar.



All four firms had made their presentations on Friday and had put their bids. 

On Monday, the financial bids were opened and the name of CBRE South Asia Private Limited was finalised, said a highly-placed source.

The bids were floated by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, the nodal agency for the project, a day after Yogi met corporates and film celebrities in Mumbai.

​As per the sources in UP Film Development Council, the government is now mulling land acquisition for smaller film cities in the Purvanchal region.

