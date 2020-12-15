STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Less than 45 per cent of households in five states use clean fuel for cooking: Govt survey

Electricity, LPG or natural gas and biogas are considered as clean fuel in the survey.

Published: 15th December 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Cooking; Kitchen

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Less than 45 per cent of households use clean fuel for cooking in five states, including Bihar and West Bengal, the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) has revealed.

The survey covered 17 states and five union territories.

The five states where less than 45 per cent households use clean fuel for cooking are Assam (42.1 per cent), Bihar (37.8 per cent), Meghalaya (33.7 per cent), Nagaland (43 per cent) and West Bengal (40.2 per cent), according to the data.

The NFHS-5 (2019-20) was conducted in 6.1 lakh sample households to collect information on population, health, family planning and nutrition-related indicators from the 22 states and union territories.

ALSO READ: Over 60 per cent women in 12 states and UTs never used internet

According to the data, over 80 per cent of households use clean fuels in Andhra Pradesh (83.6 per cent), Goa (96.5 per cent), Mizoram (83.8 per cent) and Telangana (91.8 per cent).

Electricity, LPG or natural gas and biogas are considered as clean fuel in the survey.

The survey also showed that the use of clean fuel increased in all the 22 surveyed states and UTs in comparison to NFHS-4 (2015-16).

It found that over 70 per cent of the population in 16 states are living in households that use an improved sanitation facility.

Lakshadweep (99.8 per cent) and Kerala (98.7 per cent) have the highest percentage of population living in households with an improved sanitation facility, while Bihar (49.4 per cent) and Ladakh (42.3 per cent) have the lowest, the survey said.

ALSO READ: NFHS data can help India identify COVID-19 spread, says Lancet Global Health

It found that almost all the surveyed households are using iodised salt.

Over 90 per cent of the population was living in households with electricity, and more than 70 per cent with improved drinking water sources in the surveyed states and UTs, according to the data.

The NFHS results of 17 states and five UTs (Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Mizoram, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) have been released now as Phase-I.

Phase-II, which will cover other states, will be released next year, the health ministry has said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NFHS survey clean fuel cooking
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp