STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Ex-MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav held for assaulting biker in road rage incident

The alleged incident occurred in Aundh area of the city on Monday evening when the victim was riding a motorcycle and his wife sitting pillion, a senior police officer said.

Published: 15th December 2020 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav was arrested on Tuesday night on the charge of attempt to murder after he and a woman allegedly assaulted a 55-year-old man in a road rage incident here in Maharashtra, police said.

The alleged incident occurred in Aundh area of the city on Monday evening when the victim was riding a motorcycle and his wife sitting pillion, a senior police officer said.

"While the man was riding a motorcycle, Jadhav, who was sitting in a car with a woman, suddenly opened its door. This obstructed the passage of the motorcycle due to which the woman sitting pillion received injuries," he said quoting a complaint filed by the victim's son.

When the man tried to question Jadhav (43) and told him that he is a heart patient, Jadhav and the woman got into a spat and assaulted him by punching him in stomach, he said.

The couple is currently admitted in a hospital.

"We have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (attempt to murder)," he said, adding that Jadhav was arrested late evening.

Jadhav had represented Kannad constituency in Aurangabad district in the state Assembly as an MLA of the MNS and then of Shiv Sena.

He lost the 2019 assembly elections as an Independent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harshvardhan Jadhav MNS Shiv Sena
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp