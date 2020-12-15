Maharashtra speaker asks PM to scrap farm laws, threatens protest

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the new farm laws introduced by the Centre be scrapped "without delay".

In the letter written on December 9, Patole said farmers are protesting against the new laws to protect their rights and self-respect.

"I urge you to withdraw the laws without delay," he wrote.

Patole said he would be forced to join the farmers' protests currently underway, despite being on a Constitutional post, if there was any further delay in repealing these laws.