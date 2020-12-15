STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya teachers send letters en masse to PM demanding pending salaries

An organisation of school teachers said that the postcard campaign was launched in protest against the alleged delay by the central government to release their pending salaries.

Published: 15th December 2020 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Thousands of school teachers of Meghalaya on Tuesday sent postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in releasing their salaries under the Centre's Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Mission, which are pending for five months.

An organisation of school teachers said that the postcard campaign was launched in protest against the alleged delay by the central government to release their pending salaries.

A total of 12,541 elementary teachers were recruited under the SSA in 2,907 lower primary and 2,232 upper primary schools across the state, Meghalaya SSA School Association president Aristotle C Rymbai said.

"We have sent postcards to the prime minister and to the Ministry of Education seeking payment of our salaries. We are demanding our rights which have been denied for the past 5 months," Rymbai said.

Lahkmen Rymbui, Education Minister of Christian- majority Meghalaya, expressed hope that the Centre would release funds for clearing the pending salaries of SSA teachers before the Christmas.

The state government has contacted the central government in this regard, he told reporters on Monday.

The minister said that the Centre's delay in releasing funds has also affected other activities of the SSA programme in the state.

In 2018, the government launched the SSA programme which incorporateed three schemes the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and the Teacher Education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samagra Siksha Abhiyan PM Modi Meghalaya SSA School Association
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp