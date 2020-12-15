STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nitish Kumar cabinet gives its nod to free COVID-19 vaccination in Bihar

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since the allocation of portfolios last month.

Published: 15th December 2020 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The BJP’s poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccination in Bihar got the seal of approval from the Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday.

The state cabinet, in its first meeting, also cleared a host of other proposals that were part of the NDA’s poll promises, including creating 20 lakh jobs in both government and private sectors, extension of Seven Resolve Part-II for next five years, giving a loan up to Rs 10 lakh to unemployed youth, introducing Hindi medium in technical education and giving financial support of Rs 25,000 to unmarried girls upon passing intermediate (Class XII) examination and Rs 50,000 upon graduating.

According to state Health Minister Mangal Pandey, all arrangements are being made on a mission mode for free immunisation once the vaccine is available.

These include a mega vaccine storage facility in each of 38 districts and creation of more than 651 cold chain points. In Patna, officials are developing facilities for storage of over 21 lakh vaccine shots.

The BJP’s promise of free vaccination before the Assembly election had drawn widespread criticism and was seen as its desperate bid to counter the RJD’s poll promise of 10 lakh jobs that appeared to have found resonance with a huge number of electorate.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    It is not advisable at all.It creates a bad precedent
    12 hours ago reply
