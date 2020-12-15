STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No need for law on MSP, most farmers support new laws: Union Minister

The BJP leader also urged the farmers, who are protesting at various Delhi borders since November 26, to return to the discussion table and find an amicable solution to the deadlock.

Published: 15th December 2020 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Parshottam Rupala

MoS Agriculture Parshottam Rupala (Photo| Twitter/ Parshottam Rupala)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala on Monday said most farmers in the country are in favour of the Centre's new farm laws, and there is no need to bring the MSP under purview of law as demanded by the protesting farmers.

The BJP leader also urged the farmers, who are protesting at various Delhi borders since November 26, to return to the discussion table and find an amicable solution to the deadlock.

"The Minimum Support Price (MSP) is part of the government's mechanism (to safeguard farmers from fall in agri produce prices) and it will remain in force in future too," Rupala told reporters at the Gujarat BJP headquarters here.

"In fact, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had first decided to introduce this MSP formula of agricultural cost plus 50 per cent profit as recommended by Dr Swaminathan," he said.

Neither there is a need to bring a separate law for the MSP nor the provision is required to be included in the existing Acts, the minister said.

"The MSP is being implemented by both the Centre and states, and there is no need to bring MSP under the purview of law," Rupala said, when asked to comment on the demand for it from the protesting farmers.

He asked the opposition Congress why it did not make a law for MSP when the party was in power before 2014.

"The recently introduced laws do not affect the MSP at all. These three laws were introduced for the benefit of farmers, not the government," he said.

"Majority of farmers have welcomed these laws. I urge the agitating farmers to end the stalemate by holding discussion with the government to find an amicable solution," he said.

The minister said the three farm laws were enacted "on the request of farmers and their organisations" and most of them are happy with it.

"PM Modiji has taken many steps to double farmers' income. As part of that endeavour, the Centre had deposited Rs 95,000 crores into farmers' bank accounts," he said.

There is no need for farmers to be skeptical about the PM's intentions, he said.

"Let the laws get implemented first. The government will take steps if something does not suit you afterwards. But, opposing the laws upfront is improper," he said.

On one of the laws about contract farming, Rupala accused the Congress of "taking a lead in spreading false propaganda" that farmers would lose their land to big corporates due to provisions of the law.

This law is about the price and quality of the farm produce and about the tenure.

There is no mention of land in the entire law, he said.

"Yet, some people, led by the Congress, are trying to spread false propaganda that farmers will lose their land," Rupala said.

He said the law about the APMC (agriculture produce market committees) only gives options to farmers and it does not eliminate the present system of mandis.

Farmers have been protesting against the the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parshottam Rupala MSP Farm Laws
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp