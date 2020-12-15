Plea in Supreme Court against 'mandatory' confession practice in Kerala church

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre, Kerala governments and eleven Malankara Syrian Church bodies on a petition challenging the practice of mandatory confessions in the Church in the southern state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde issued the notices after senior advocate Sanjay Parikh submitted that the top court had earlier restrained Kerala High Court from passing orders on issues related to this church.

Petitioner Mathew T Matgachan, Shaj PJ and Jose VJ – members of the Church – alleged that the practice was leading to several problems, including sexual exploitation of women and blackmailing of both men and women followers.

Under the religious practice followed by Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, its members are required to undergo ‘Sacramental Confession’ before a priest to relieve themselves of sin.

Under the garb of some rules and practice, the Church was forcing its members to ‘mandatorily confess’ and ‘mandatorily make payment of monies/dues’, failing which their names were being struck off from their parishes, the petitioners alleged.