Possibility of adverse event after COVID vaccination can't be ruled out; states, UTs should be prepared: Government

Health ministry Rajesh Bhushan said that adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) are critical aspect and states have been asked to identify at least one adverse event.

Published: 15th December 2020 07:46 PM

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The possibility of an adverse event after being vaccinated for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, the government said on Tuesday and asked states and union territories to be prepared for this as part of the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive.

At a press briefing, secretary in the health ministry Rajesh Bhushan said that adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) are critical aspect and states have been asked to identify at least one adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) management centre in each block.

"Even during universal immunisation programmes, which have been going on for decades, some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women after they are administered shots."

"So, we can't deny the possibility of an adverse event when the COVID-19 vaccination begins. In countries where inoculation has already started, especially in the UK, adverse events took place on the very first day. So, it is essential that states and union territories prepare for this too," Bhushan said.

Detailed instructions on infection prevention and control practices during vaccination and management of minor, severe, serious AEFI have been issued to states by the Centre, he said.

"States have been asked to identify at least one AEFI management centre in each block. PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals, private health facilities or any other fixed health facility with medical officers and para-medical staff can be identified as AEFI management centres," he said.

Further, every session site has to be linked to a designated AEFI management centre and AEFI can also be reported through Co-WIN, --a digitalised platform, which will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus vaccines on a real-time basis, he added.

