Repeal, re-enact: Chidambaram's advice to govt on farm laws

The former finance minister said it is obvious that any agreement between farmers and the government will necessarily require a new bill to be passed by Parliament.

Published: 15th December 2020 06:21 PM

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Tuesday asked the government to repeal the new agri laws, which have sparked protest by farmers, and bring in a fresh bill after reaching an agreement with the agitating peasants.

The farmers' agitation against the three agriculture laws has reached almost a month, with many of them sitting in the cold and blocking traffic on the national highways around Delhi.

"Government should climb down from its high horse and reach an agreement with the farmers quickly," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

"The simple way forward is to Repeal the present laws and Re-enact a new law based on the agreement.

Repeal and Re-enactment is a well-known legislative tool," he also said.

The former finance minister said it is obvious that any agreement between farmers and the government will necessarily require a new bill to be passed by Parliament.

"It is shocking that after 20 days of farmers' protests in the bitter winter of Delhi, the government continues to stick to the 'no repeal' stand," he also said.

The Congress has been supporting the farmers' agitation and has called for a repeal of the three farm laws.

It has also alleged that the farm laws were passed undemocratically in Parliament.

Opposition parties have also appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and ensure the laws are withdrawn.

The government has been defending the laws, saying they will open new market avenues for farmers and raise their incomes, besides ushering in new technologies in the sector.

 

