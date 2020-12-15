STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik moves breach of privilege notice against media outlets

Speaking in the assembly, Sarnaik said he had submitted a list of such media outlets to Speaker Nana Patole's office.

Published: 15th December 2020 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege notice in the Maharashtra assembly against media outlets who he claimed published/aired fake news about a Pakistani credit card being allegedly found during ED raids on his premises last month.

Speaking in the assembly, Sarnaik said he had submitted a list of such media outlets to Speaker Nana Patole's office.

The ruling party legislator said these media outlets published/aired the false news based on a "tweet" by actress Kangana Ranaut.

Patolesaid appropriate action would be taken in the matter.

Sarnaik, who had a spat with the actress in the past over her "POK" remark, is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case and premises linked to him were raided by the central agency on November 24.

"This false news has maligned me. My family and I have been cooperating with the (ED) investigation," Sarnaik had said on Monday while talking to reporters.

"Nothing illegal has been found in my possession during the ED raids," the Sena MLA from Ovala Majiwada in Thane district had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Sarnaik Shiv Sena
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp