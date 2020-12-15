STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Temperature dips to sub-zero levels across Kashmir Valley; Gulmarg shivers at minus 10.2 degree C

All weather stations in the Valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures several degrees below the normal for this part of the season, the officials said.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri boatman clears snow after parking his boat in the Dal Lake after overnight snowfall in Srinagar.

A Kashmiri boatman clears snow after parking his boat in the Dal Lake after overnight snowfall in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Night temperatures in the Kashmir Valley dipped below the freezing point owing to a clear sky, with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg shivering at minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, Meteorological department officials said here on Tuesday.

All weather stations in the Valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures several degrees below the normal for this part of the season, the officials said.

They said the temperature in Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below the normal for this time of the season.

The resort was the coldest recorded place in the UT, the Met officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, and Srinagar – the summer capital of the union territory – recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in the north, registered a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, in the south, minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The Met Office has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 21 with the possibility of a further decrease in night temperatures. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir Valley Gulmarg Night temperatures IMD
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp