Temperature dips to sub-zero levels across Kashmir Valley; Gulmarg shivers at minus 10.2 degree C

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Night temperatures in the Kashmir Valley dipped below the freezing point owing to a clear sky, with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg shivering at minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, Meteorological department officials said here on Tuesday.

All weather stations in the Valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures several degrees below the normal for this part of the season, the officials said.

They said the temperature in Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below the normal for this time of the season.

The resort was the coldest recorded place in the UT, the Met officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, and Srinagar – the summer capital of the union territory – recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in the north, registered a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, in the south, minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The Met Office has said the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 21 with the possibility of a further decrease in night temperatures.