AQI 'moderate' in Gurugram, 'poor' in Noida and Ghaziabad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality remained ‘moderate’ in Gurugram and Faridabad while it was recorded ‘poor’ in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, according to a government agency data on Tuesday.’

​Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm’on Tuesday was 282 in Ghaziabad, 290 in Greater Noida, 243 in Noida, 196 in Faridabad and 184 in Gurugram, according to CPCB’s Sameer app. On Monday, it was 243 in Ghaziabad, 256 in Greater Noida, 176 in Noida, 120 in Faridabad and 101 in Gurugram.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the ‘poor’ category may cause breathing discomfort to people, while ‘moderate’ may cause breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurugram has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

(With PTI inputs)

