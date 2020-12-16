Bhopal diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Nath has made it clear that he will quit active politics only on the day the people of his constituency Chhindwara want him to do so.

Published: 16th December 2020 11:35 AM

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Kamal Nath clears speculation on retirement

Ending speculation about retiring from politics, Congress veteran and former CM Kamal Nath has made it clear that he will quit active politics only on the day the people of his constituency Chhindwara want him to do so.

“I’ve been misinterpreted. What I said is that I’ll retire the day people of Chhindwara want me to,” he said on Tuesday, On Monday, a video of an event had gone viral in which he was seen saying, “I have already achieved a lot. What I have got, no one else may have got. I also want to sit at home... take rest.”

Suspense continues over fate of Scindia loyalists

Suspense continues over the fate of three Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist ministers, who had quit from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led cabinet after suffering defeat in the recent assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

According to informed BJP sources, Scindia, during his recent meeting with the chief minister and top state BJP leaders in Bhopal, pitched for giving them charge of state corporations or boards. However, as of now, the fate of three ministers — Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Ksnsana and Giriraj Dandotiya — remains uncertain.

Twelve of the 28 ministers sworn in on July 2 this year were out of the 22 Congress MLAs, whose resignation (following Scindia quitting the Congress to join the BJP on March 10) had scripted the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in the state.

Rajkumar Santoshi to shoot 3 flicks in state

National and multiple Filmfare award winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi plans to shoot three back-to-back films in Madhya Pradesh next year. The filmmaker has also shown keen interest in starting a film acamdey in the state capital, Bhopal.

The maker of Ghayal, Ghatak and Andaz Apna Apna met Home Minister Narottam Mishra in Bhopal on Tuesday. Mishra confirmed the filmmaker’s plans and also hoped it would give opportunities to actors in the state and other creative people. Bhopal and several other parts of the state have been a much sought-after shooting destination by Bollywood.

Out-of-turn promotion to cops for catching Maoist 

As many as 15 police personnel who played a key role in arresting most wanted Maoist Badal alias Kosa Markam near the Kanha National Park in Balaghat district have been rewarded with out of turn promotion by the state government.

While an assistant sub inspector (ASI) has been promoted as sub inspector (SI), four head constables have been promoted as ASIs, while ten constables have been elevated to rank of head constables for arresting Maoist Badal alias Kosa Markam, who carried `10 lakh bounty on head. 

Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

