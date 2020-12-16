STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

College teacher held for abetting student's suicide in Maharashtra

The victim, who was under mental stress, allegedly hanged himself at his house in Diva area here on February 14 this year.

Published: 16th December 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A 39-year-old college teacher has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a student in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

As per a police complaint filed by father of the 17- year-old victim, the accused, who was teaching at a college in Dombivli township here, had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the victim.

He had also allegedly threatened the victim that if the money was not paid, he would see to it that he fails in his exams, an official from Mumbra police station said.

The victim, who was under mental stress, allegedly hanged himself at his house in Diva area here on February 14 this year, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's father, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday night and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide), he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide helpline mental health
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp