Eight killed as UPSRTC bus collides with gas tanker in Sambhal district; toll expected to rise

The impact of the collision was so intense that half of the Uttar Pradesh government bus was completely damaged, while the front of the gas tanker got mangled.

Published: 16th December 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Low visibility due to intense fog on the highway is believed to be the reason behind the accident. (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At least eight persons were killed after a bus collided with a gas tanker in Sambhal district of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

As per police sources, cops along with the district administration are carrying out search and rescue operations.

The incident took place on Agra-Moradabad National Highway when a government-run bus collided with a gas tanker of Aligarh depot near Madhaya of village Manakpur in Sambhal police station area at around 10:15 am.

The impact of the collision was so intense that half of the government bus was completely damaged, while the front of the gas tanker got mangled.

The relief and rescue operations are being held under the supervision of Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra. Forces from other police stations were also called to help in the rescue process.

The Health Department has alerted hospitals on the highway to be on stabndby as the injured were rushed for treatment. Eight bodies have been extricated so far including that of the driver. As per sources, the toll is expected to rise as the intensity of the accident was massive. 

Low visibility due to intense fog on the highway is believed to be the reason behind the accident.

The gas-filled tanker was going to Moradabad from Aligarh while the government bus was going from Moradabad to Aligarh. The tanker was trying to overtake a sugarcane laden trolley when it collided with the UPSRTC bus.

