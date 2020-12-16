STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four protesters killed in two road accidents 

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Four Punjab farmers returning from protest sites near Delhi borders were killed in two separate road accidents on Tuesday.

In the first incident, two farmers belonging to Patiala were killed in an early morning accident after their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck in Haryana’s Karnal district, police said.

In the accident, which took place on Taraori flyover in Karnal, a third farmer was seriously wounded while some others sitting on the trolley escaped with minor injuries.  

Taraori police station’s SHO inspector Sachin said the two deceased were aged around 24 years and 50 years respectively.

He said one of the farmers travelling in the tractor trolley told police that the truck driver appeared to have fallen asleep behind the wheels which led to the accident. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, he said.

“They belonged to Saphera under Sadar Police station in Patiala,” he said.

In another road mishap, two more Punjab farmers died while seven others injured when their vehicle collided with a truck near Bhagomajra in Mohali on Tuesday, officials said.

Deceased Deep Singh was a resident of Mohali district while Sukhdev Singh Dadiana was a native of Fatehgarh Sahib district. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu met the injured farmers. 

