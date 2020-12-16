Maoist gunned down in Jharkhand, AK-47 recovered

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A Maoist belonging to the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) was gunned down by security forces during a gunbattle in Latehar on Wednesday. The security forces have also recovered one AK-47 rifle from the spot.

Latehar SP Prashant Anand said that the encounter took place during a search operation near Serak village under Chandwa Police Station in Latehar following a tip-off that some Maoists have been camping in the area.

“A search operation was being conducted in the region, during which the Maoists opened fire on the security forces who in return retaliated and gunned down a TSPC Maoist,” said SP Prashant Anand. The rest of the Maoists escaped as they could not withstand the firing from the forces, he added.

The SP informed that one AK-4 7, along with a large number of live cartridges, blankets, shoes, bags, and other articles used in day-t- day life have also been recovered.

The search operation is still on to locate the Maoists who succeeded in escaping, said the SP