My statement on farm protests 'misinterpreted': Union minister Raosaheb Danve

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday claimed his controversial statement made in context of the ongoing farmer protests was "misinterpreted" and asserted he can not make any derogatory remarks against cultivators as he himself hails from the farming community.

The BJP leader faced attack from various quarters after he sought to link Pakistan and China to the protests by farmers who are demanding scrapping of the Centre's new agri- marketing laws.

"I am a true farmer and no one, including myself, can say anything critical against farmers of this country. Earlier the media had shown me driving a bullock cart and feeding fodder to cattle."

"My statement was misinterpreted for sake of news," he said at a press conference here when asked about his remark that the two neighbouring countries were behind the protests.

The Minister of State for Consumer Affairs said the three new farm laws passed by Parliament in September were in the interest of cultivators.

"Now farmers can sell their crop yield anywhere, even out of their home state. Also there is no need to pay market committee taxes.

"Farmers are asking for inclusion of MSP in law, but it was never in law. The Prime Minister has already clarified that procurement of crops under the MSP regime will continue," the Union minister said.

"The government has set a target of doubling the income of farmers in the country by 2022. These new laws are a step towards achieving that target," Danve added.