'Nandigram hero' Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Trinamool MLA, likely to join BJP soon

By PTI

KOLKATA: Rebel Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday submitted his resignation as an MLA to the West Bengal assembly secretary, party sources said.

Adhikari, the MLA of Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district, resigned from the state cabinet last month.

He has been maintaining distance with the party leadership for quite some time.

