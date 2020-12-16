STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navjot Singh Sidhu alleges private insurance companies looting farmers

He also attached a video in his tweet, wherein he alleged that farmers are being cheated by private crop insurance companies that have replaced the government.

Published: 16th December 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader and former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing farmers protest in and around the national capital, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday claimed that private crop insurance companies have replaced government insurance companies and are indulged in looting farmers with high premiums and negligible payments for crop failure.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Farmers know well that the Central Govt. backed Corporate take-over of Indian Agriculture is growing rapidly, Crop Insurance Companies have replaced Govt. Insurance... Looting Farmers & State exchequer with high premiums and negligible payments for Crop Failure. #IndiaWithFarmers."

He also attached a video in his tweet, wherein he alleged that farmers are being cheated by private crop insurance companies that have replaced the government insurance companies.

ALSO READ: Stop holding parallel talks with other farmer bodies - Protesting farmer unions to Modi government

"There was a crop insurance scheme of Rs 31,000 crore, but farmers got only Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 16,000 crore went to the pockets of Birlas, Tatas and Ambanis. Earlier, state governments and the Central government used to provide crop insurance on nominal rates through Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and other companies. Later private companies came in this sector," he said in the video.

"Premium has increased by 350 per cent. The farmers got only 0.42 per cent. Think about it. About 2,80,000 farmers are engaged in soy cultivation. If the entire crop fails, the premier is of Rs 173 crore but farmers get only Rs 30 crore. Private companies get a net profit of Rs 143 crore. Farmers do hard work. Reliance enjoys the fruits of hard work," he added.

Farmers have been protesting from November 26 at the borders of Delhi against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Farmers protest Insurance Companies NArendra Modi BJP Delhi chalo new farm laws MSP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp