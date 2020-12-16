Nawazuddin's brother withdraws anticipatory bail in child molestation case

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's youngest brother Minazuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday withdrew his anticipatory bail plea in a case of alleged molestation of a minor girl in his family eight years ago.

Minazuddin had on Monday moved a special POCSO court here seeking an anticipatory bail plea.

In October, the Allahabad High Court had stayed the arrests of the actor, his two brothers Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin and mother Mehrunissa.

The high court, however, had granted no relief to Minazuddin.