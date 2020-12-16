Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 AM in a forest near Miliampalli-Rajpenta villages under Jagargunda police station area when a joint team of security forces was out an anti-naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the 223rd battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Maoist, clad in 'uniform', along with a locally fabricated UBGL (under-barrel grenade launcher) and two muzzle-loading rifles, was recovered from the spot," the IGP said.

The identity of the slain ultra was yet to be ascertained, he said.