STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Noida to Delhi route via Chilla border closed due to farmers' stir

The Chilla route had remained obstructed since December 1 when the protest started here.

Published: 16th December 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer wraps himself with a shawl on a cold winter morning during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm laws. (Photo| PTI)

A farmer wraps himself with a shawl on a cold winter morning during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm laws. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: One side of the Delhi-Noida Link Road was closed for commuters on Wednesday due to the ongoing protest by farmers at the Chilla border here amid heavy police deployment, officials said.

Barricades have been set up on the road, prohibiting vehicular movement from Noida to Delhi, while the other side (Delhi to Noida) was open, Noida Traffic Police officials said.

Also, traffic was diverted from the Dalit Prerna Sthal, another site of the farmers' protests, to the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway in the wake of the situation at the Chilla border, an official said.

"The route was closed around 11 am. The DND and the Kalindi Kunj routes are operational and commuters are advised to take these routes for travelling to and fro Delhi," the official said.

The Chilla route had remained obstructed since December 1 when the protest started here.

One side of the road (Noida to Delhi) had remained closed during a large part of the period until December 12, when protesters agreed to open it for the sake of commuters but stayed put at the border.

However, a disagreement cropped up between splinter groups of farmer unions who opposed the move that led to a brief closure of the road on Tuesday as well, according to a BKU (Bhanu) protestor.

Farmers, chiefly belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Union's Bhanu and Lok Shakti factions, are staging demonstrations at the Chilla border and the Dalit Prerna Sthal respectively to protest the three new farm laws brought by the Centre.

The protestors who have gathered at the Noida border want to proceed to Delhi to join the bigger stir called by farmers from Punjab and Haryana.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

Government officials said efforts are being made for the next round of talks between representatives of the Centre and the farmers so that the logjam over the new laws could end.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi noida border Chilla border farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp