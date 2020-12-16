Over 10 Maharashtra MLAs unhappy in BJP, claims state NCP chief

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra NCP chief and state minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday claimed that more than 10 MLAs were "unhappy" in the BJP and a decision on inducting them into his party might be taken in the future.

The NCP is part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, with the Congress being the third partner.

The BJP is in the opposition.

"More than 10 MLAs are unhappy in the BJP. They are sick of the system of that party. They speak to us freely several times. Hence, a decision about them can be taken in the future," Patil told reporters here.

The Water Resources Minister was speaking after the induction of a former Jansurajya Party legislator into the NCP.

In the recent past, Eknath Khadse and Jaisingh Gaikwad had quit the BJP and joined the NCP.

During the induction event, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the NCP should make efforts to strengthen its base in western Maharashtra, where the party enjoys influence.

Speaking to reporters later, Pawar also said that the MVA has decided that if any opposition MLA resigns to join either of the ruling NCP, Shiv Sena or the Congress, the remaining two allies will support his/her candidature against the BJP.

"It is natural that the BJP will field a candidate against him (the leader who resigns). But the two MVA constituents, other than the party he joins, too, will help him in the election and campaign for him. When the three (MVA) parties come together, the MLA who has resigned will face no difficulty in getting re-elected," Pawar said.