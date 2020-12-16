STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Voting underway for seventh phase of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir

A total number of 6,87,115 electors (3,59,187 male and 3,27,928 female voters) are going to elect their representatives in all 31 DDC constituencies.

Published: 16th December 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly voter being escorted by her daughters as she arrives to cast her vote in DDC elections, at Wakura. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KATHUA: Polling is underway for the seventh phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections, for 31 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Braving the cold weather conditions, voters arrived at a polling station in Airwan, Nagri Block of Kathua this morning.

Necessary COVID-19 protocols were been followed at the booth including temperature check and social distancing.

Voting for 438 Panch and 69 Sarpanch seats will be conducted today simultaneously.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said that a total of 31 DDC constituencies will go to polls including 13 seats from the Kashmir division and 18 from the Jammu division.

He said that against the 13 DDC constituencies of the Kashmir division which will go to polls on Wednesday, there are 148 candidates in the fray including 34 females. In the Jammu division, there are 150 candidates in the fray for the 18 DDC constituencies in this phase, including 38 females.

ALSO READ: DC polls see first casualty as guard of PDP leader shot dead in sixth phase

A total number of 6,87,115 electors (3,59,187 male and 3,27,928 female voters) are going to elect their representatives in all 31 DDC constituencies, he said and added that a total of 1,852 polling stations have been designated with 1,068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division.

The SEC further informed that of 117 sarpanch vacancies notified in the 7th phase of Panchayat by-elections. There shall be a contest in 69 constituencies, and 231 candidates including 79 females, are in the fray, he added.

Parties including the National Conference, People's Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden DDC elections together. National parties BJP and Congress are also in the fray.

Elections for the DDCs, which are being held in eight phases, will conclude on December 19 and the counting of votes be held on December 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls seventh phase
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp