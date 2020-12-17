AAP may name Uttarakhand CM candidate soon

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The AAP, which has announced to contest the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls, is likely to name the CM candidate soon, party insiders said.

“We have discussed vital issues with Manish Sisodia ji, who had recently visited the state. He will be sharing the details of the visit with Kejriwal. The party will soon finalise the face for the CM candidate,” said a party insider in the state.

According to political experts, the AAP is taking Uttarakhand seriously and is aiming to secure a few seats. The analysts said if the AAP manages to eat into the vote share of both the parties, it will be a big loss to them.

Yogesh Kumar, a political commentator in Uttarakhand, said: “The AAP has done well in Delhi. Sisodia has already promised free electricity and water. Even if the AAP dents a marginal vote bank or bag one seat, it will be a wake-up call for both BJP and Congress.”