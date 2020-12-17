STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP’s entry in Uttar Pradesh may hurt regional parties more than BJP

Arvind Kejriwal will have to be ready for a scenario in which his party’s entry would hurt the other players more than the ruling BJP in UP.

Published: 17th December 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Aam Aadmi Party will contest all 403 Assembly seats, besides panchayat polls, in Uttar Pradesh, lending one more dimension to the traditional four-way contests involving the SP, BSP, Congress and the BJP in the state. 

Though the Assembly polls are 14 months away, observers say Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will have to be ready for a scenario in which his party’s entry would hurt the other players more than the ruling BJP.

“AAP leader Sanjay Singh has been working to make some inroads into UP. However, the AAP leadership should realise that people in the state have an altogether different political temperament and the ground situation varies from one district to another,” says AK Mishra, political scientist at Lucknow University.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly Polls 2022 - Owaisi, Rajbhar join hands, to enter fray together

“In Delhi, AAP faces challenge only from the Congress and BJP. But in UP, it will be up against regional powers such as the SP and BSP which have their own vote banks. The recent by-elections have shown there is no anti-incumbency against the Yogi government,” says political analyst Gyanendra Sharma. Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, UP will witness local body elections next year.

The AAP’s decision to contest the panchayat polls will test its acceptability in the Hindi heartland. The party had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in UP but had failed to register its presence.

An AAP office-bearer said the party is working to build a cadre base right from the block levels to Assembly constituencies, with its focus on hard-selling the healthcare and education models of the Delhi government which it claims to be a success.

Local polls next year will be a test

UP will witness local body elections next year. The AAP’s decision to contest the panchayat polls will test its acceptability in the state. The party had contested the 2019 polls in UP but had failed to register its presence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party aap Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Polls Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • S VAIKUNTANATHAN
    AAP kejriwal want to replace Congress in all states and he has to galvanise theparty wherever congress is now existing like PUNJAB replace congress and come to power.Then Rajasthan he has to plan next stage.
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp