Bengal governor asks Mamata to address Adhikari's 'fear of vendetta politics'

KOLKATA: A day after Suvendu Adhikari resigned as TMC MLA and wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressing his concern of being framed in false criminal cases out of vendetta by the state government, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee asking her to take "affirmative steps" in this regard.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor wrote: "Called upon @MamataOfficial to take urgent measures on representation from Former Minister Suvendu Adhikari, apprehending false implication “in criminal cases out of political motivation and vendetta. Such apprehensions, from one time associate call for correctional therapy."

In the communication enclosing Adhikari’s letter, Dhankhar, wrote, "Please take urgent note and all expected measures on the representation (enclosed) to me from Former Minister Suvendu Adhikari, seeking my intervention "so that police and administration apparatus in the State is dissuaded from implicating" him and his associate followers "in criminal cases out of political motivation and vendetta."

Such apprehensions, emanating from your one time associate for long, call for retrospective reflections and correctional therapy to uphold constitutional values and rule of law."

Referring to the change in his political alignment, Adhikari on Wednesday, wrote to Dhankhar, "I now gather that this change of political stance at my end is spurring those in authority to be in political vendetta mode against me. Unleashing police repression by implication in criminal on political considerations is certainly an alarming indicator of governance away from rule of law."

Seeking Dhankhar’s intervention, Suvendu wrote, "I am sure there will be at your end initiation of appropriate steps so that those concerned in police and administration desist from implication in political motivated manner."

