Bengal polls: EC might announce all booths 'sensitive' in state

KOLKATA: Deputy Election Commissioner and in-charge of West Bengal Sudip Jain has made it clear that the Election Commission (EC) is determined to conduct a free and fair poll and if needed, they might declare all the booths in the state sensitive.

He said this during his meeting with the commission officials, district collectors, and SPs of South Bengal on Thursday.

Jain also met chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and told him that the commission wants cooperation from the state government to conduct a free and fair poll in this ‘new normal’ situation.

“The commission has asked all the DMs and SPs to send daily report to the commission and identify the trouble mongers from now onwards so that none of them stay outside jail once election notification is issued. The commission is keeping a close watch on the law and order situation of the state and will take all possible steps so that all the voters can exercise their franchise,” a senior official in the CEO office, Kolkata, said.

Jain, in the meeting, said that the EC wants to bring all the voters to the booths and for that, there will be no dearth of central forces, the official added.

The commission wanted the state officials to follow the Bihar model. Bihar CEO H R Srinivas, who successfully conducted the state polls in the COVID pandemic situation, virtually participated in the meeting and explained the possible measures to be taken during the polls in this ‘new normal’ situation.

“He proposed to increase the number of polling booths and resting places for the electorates outside the booths,” the official added.

In the evening, Jain met the chief secretary Bandopadhyay and the leaders of political parties. “The chief secretary was to extend all sorts of cooperation for the ensuing polls. Jain asked Bandopadhyay to take measures so that correction of voters’ list can be done properly,” the official said.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with Jain, Trinamool Congress’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said, “We have told the commission that BJP is attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a malicious language and this is not healthy for free and fair polls. Everybody should stay within the limits of the constitution."