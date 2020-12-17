STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bombay HC stays transfer of salt pan land for metro shed

The Centre has filed a plea in the High Court challenging the order passed by the collector, and said the land belongs to its salt department.

Published: 17th December 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:48 AM

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A division bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed an order passed by Mumbai suburban district collector allotting 102 acre of salt pan land in city’s Kanjurmarg area for the construction of an integrated Metro car shed.

The bench also restrained the authorities from carrying out any construction work at the land. The Central government and the Shiv Sena-led state government are locked in a dispute over ownership of the land earmarked by the state for constructing the car shed which was earlier planned at Aarey Colony, a green belt in Goregaon.

“We cannot allow the collector’s order to continue. The order has to go. We are admitting the petition and granting relief as sought by the petitioner (Union government),” the court said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has indicated that his government may approach the Supreme Court against the HC order. 

