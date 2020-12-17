COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 99.56 lakh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.56 lakh with 24,010 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.89 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 99,56,557 and the death toll rose to 1,44,451 with 355 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,89,740 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.31 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day.

There are 3,22,366 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 15,78,05,240 samples have been tested up to December 16 with 11,58,960 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 355 new fatalities include 95 from Maharashtra, 46 from West Bengal, 32 from Delhi and 27 from Kerala.

A total of 1,44,451 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,434 from Maharashtra followed by 11,971 from Karnataka, 11,931 from Tamil Nadu, 10,147 from Delhi, 9,191 from West Bengal, 8,118 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,067 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,135 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.