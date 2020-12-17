STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government willing to sit with farmers to sort out issues: Hardeep Singh Puri

'There has been a big misunderstanding we are willing to sit with anyone and sort this out' Puri said.

Published: 17th December 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector in New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is willing to sit with the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws and sort out the issues, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting at various border points of Delhi, including Singhu and Tikri, for over a fortnight, demanding that the Centre repeal the three new farm laws.

"It pains me that many people who are sitting in protest probably are not aware of what they are protesting against. Government is still sending a message to all the farmers that please come and talk," Puri said at an online function of industry chamber HDCCI.

There were three demands -- MSP (minimum support price) should not be taken away, mandis should stay and nobody should in a clandestine manner usurp the farmers' land -- and all these have been granted, he added.

"There has been a big misunderstanding we are willing to sit with anyone and sort this out," Puri added.

The minister, who also holds the civil aviation portfolio, expressed confidence that by the end of December and the first quarter of 2021 (January-March) "we will be back to pre-COVID levels".

He said that all the normal civil aviation operations were closed when India went in for a lockdown in March and reopened on May 25, with just 30,000 passengers a day.

"A few days ago, we had more than 2,53,000 passengers. I am confident that by the end of December and the first quarter of 2021 (January-March 2021), we will be back to pre-COVID levels," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp