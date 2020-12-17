Harassed by relatives, Uttar Pradesh teen dies by suicide

By PTI

BALLIA: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district after being harassed by a relative, police said on Thursday.

The teenager consumed some poisonous substance at a village in Nagra area on Wednesday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

The victim's father alleged that a 19-year-old relative was after his daughter and used to call her frequently, due to which she was disturbed, according to a complaint.

An FIR has been lodged and an investigation is on, Yadav said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)