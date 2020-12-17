STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISRO launches latest communication satellite CMS-01 on board PSLV-C50

ISRO's trusted polar satellite launch vehicle-- PSLV-C50--injected the satellite into the predefined orbit around 20 minutes after the lift-off

Published: 17th December 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The PSLV-C50 launched from the Vehicle Assembly Building at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota range. (Photo| EPS/Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully launched its 42nd communication satellite, CMS-01, on board the PSLV-C50 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at Sriharikota. The CMS-01 satellite will have a life span of at least seven years, according to ISRO.The PSLV-C50 launcher lifted off from the Second Launch Pad of SDSC-SHAR at 3.41 pm, and after a flight of 20 minutes and 12 seconds, injected the satellite into its intended orbit. After injection, the solar panels of CMS-01 were automatically deployed and ISRO’s Master Control Facility at Hassan assumed control of the satellite.

In the coming days, orbit raising manoeuvres will be executed to position the satellite in the geostationary orbit at its designated location. The CMS-01 communication satellite is envisaged to provide services in extended C-Band frequency, and the coverage will include the Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

This band is mostly used for satellite communications and full-time satellite TV networks, and is also used for weather radars, wi-fi devices and radio LAN. 

PSLV-C51 to carry 3 pvt satellites

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan appreciated the tireless efforts of both the satellite and launch vehicle teams in realising this mission amidst the Cpandemic. This was ISRO’s last mission in 2020.Speaking about the upcoming PSLV-C51 mission, he said, “The mission will be the fruition of the space reforms recently introduced in the country.” 

It will carry three satellites built by private entities, Sivan added.Satellite communication experts say the C-band microwave radio frequency is less susceptible to absorption of signals by atmospheric rain, snow or ice, and signal losses, which are especially prevalent at frequencies above 11 GHz, which is the Ku band.

The PSLV-C50 is the 52nd flight of PSLV and 22nd flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (with 6 strap-on motors), which was used to launch Chandrayaan-1 in October 2008. This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

CMS-01 communication satellite will provide services in extended C-Band to Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar & Lakshadweep Islands.

42nd This is India’s 42nd communication satellite

The CMS-01 satellite has a life span of at least seven years

