STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra govt opposes plea seeking removal of Kangana's Twitter account

Twitter should be also directed to follow guidelines and laws of the country to prevent the "misuse" of its platform, the petitioner said.

Published: 17th December 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that a petition which seeks that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account be permanently suspended was not maintainable.

The reliefs sought by petitioner Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh were "vague", and the plea should be dismissed, government lawyer Y P Yagnik said.

Deshmukh, a city-based lawyer, said in his criminal writ petition that Twitter should be directed to permanently suspend or disable Ranaut's account to stop the "spread of hate in the country".

Twitter should be also directed to follow guidelines and laws of the country to prevent the "misuse" of its platform, the petitioner said.

He cited several controversial tweets by Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel which allegedly incited hatred against communities and the state machinery.

These tweets included the one which led to the suspension of Chandel's account by Twitter India for targeting a community, and also Ranaut's tweet comparing Mumbai to "Pak- occupied- Kashmir".

Arguing before a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik on Thursday, Deshmukh said he had written to the police and Maharashtra authorities in the past seeking action against Ranaut and her sister.

"She (Ranaut) has multiple FIRs pending against her. In the past she has misused the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput for her own gains and she is doing so now with farmers' protest too," Deshmukh said.

But the judges sought to know if the plea was a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

When Deshmukh said it was not, the bench said, "Then how can we act in a criminal case on the basis of claims made by a third party, who is in no way affected personally? Is this a PIL? If not, then you will have to show personal injury to you, how it is affecting you.

" Government lawyer Yagnik argued that the plea did not state how the tweets flagged by the petitioner affected the public at large.

"This is a very vague petition.

Twitter is an international body.

One can not seek vague reliefs like these.

This plea is not maintainable and should be disposed of," Yagnik said.

Deshmukh argued that Ranaut had been spreading "continuous hatred" in the country.

The HC, however, reiterated that in a criminal case, the court could not act at the instance of a third party.

It directed Deshmukh to "ponder" whether the issue should be raised through a PIL or the criminal writ petition should continue, and adjourned the matter to December 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana ranaut
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp