STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Monkeys terrorise village in Maharashtra, damage crops and homes

Locals say monkeys have been inhabiting the Upla village since long, but their attacks have gone up in the past few months.

Published: 17th December 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Monkeys

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Residents of a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district are living under constant fear as nearly 300 monkeys have been on a rampage, attacking people and damaging their crops and homes.

Locals say monkeys have been inhabiting the Upla village since long, but their attacks have gone up in the past few months.

When contacted, a senior forest department official here told PTI on Thursday that they have not received any complaint about monkeys from the village so far.

The tiny village, located in Sillod taluka, has around 1,600 residents, but most of them are forced to stay indoors because of the monkey menace.

Women and children in the village are scared as the apes enter home kitchens, pick up chapattis (flat flour bread), snatch food from people's hands and when resisted, they attack the villagers.

A woman from the village said she received severe injuries when a monkey attacked her a couple of years ago.

Another resident said, "Crops of many farmers have been damaged by the gang of monkeys, who move around in large groups. People are scared to even walk in the village."

Upla's sarpanch (village head) Meerabai Suradkar said monkeys have been living in the village since several years.

"But, their number and nuisance has now gone up. There are nearly 300 monkeys in the village. They have broken roofs of many houses," she said.

Asked from where the monkeys come to the village, she said, "There is no forest near our place, but there are some hills around 20-30 km from here."

Another local said monkeys have been eating cotton and maize at farms in the village and have damaged several crops.

"They have also damaged vehicles. Tin roofs of many houses in the village have also been damaged," he said.

A woman from the village said while she carries chapattis for her family members working at their farm, the monkeys snatch the food.

"If we try to drive them away, they attack us," she added.

When contacted, a forest department official said, "We have not received any complaint about monkeys from the Upla village so far. If we receive any complaint, we will act on it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Monkeys Maharashtra Aurangabad Monkeys Aurangabad
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp