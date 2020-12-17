No sanction yet to prosecute 17 Rajasthan babus

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Though the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is all set to celebrate its second anniversary, its much-trumpeted slogan of ‘zero tolerance on corruption’ is under cloud. In the past one year, the state government has denied sanction to prosecute 17 officials charged by its own Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Only three months ago, Chief Minister Gehlot had directed officials to come up with a time-bound system of granting sanction to prosecute government officers and employees in corruption cases.

While reviewing the ACB’s functioning, he had said the system of appointing the chief vigilance officers should be strengthened and that the annual declaration of property by gazetted officers should be made compulsory.

Despite all these noise, the state government has refused to clear the prosecution of 17 officials allegedly involved in scams.

Of these, 14 got the reprieve after the political crisis created by the revolt of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

The previous BJP government had decided that no investigation could be conducted by any probe agency against public servants without sanction from the government.

The Congress had at that time dubbed the move an attempt to shield corrupt officials. However, the Gehlot government’s dubious record raises a question mark on its commitment to curb corruption.

