Punjab unit warns BJP brass of party losing battle of perception

The Punjab leaders were of the opinion that the party is being seen as an enemy of the people in the state, where Assembly polls are due in early 2022.

Published: 17th December 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab BJP has told the central leadership that the deadlock over farmers’ protest should be resolved quickly as the people’s perception about the saffron party has grown negative.

 A delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by state unit chief Ashwani Sharma, recently met Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal.

The Punjab leaders were of the opinion that the party is being seen as an “enemy” of the people in the state, where Assembly polls are due in early 2022.

The state BJP’s unease comes in the wake of the party’s plan to expand its base and go it alone in the Assembly polls following its break-up with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“The farmers’ agitation and the government’s firm refusal to withdraw the three farm laws have made a major dent in the prospects of the BJP which is fast losing the perception battle among the Sikhs in rural as well as urban areas,” said a senior party leader.

Farmer union leaders are sitting outside the houses of many BJP leaders for the last two months. Sharma’s car was attacked near Hoshiarpur.

“We recently met the Union ministers and shared with them the feedback that we had and requested them to find a solution to the farmers’ stir as soon as possible. We have been in constant touch with the farmer leaders and have ensured the negotiation took place between them and the government,” said Sharma.

“The government is ready to further talk to them if they have more doubts.”

He also pointed at attempts being made to flame communal passions. It is also learnt that discussions were held on the role of some Punjabi singers. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the party has always stood for Hindu-Sikh unity.

“All Punjabis should wake up to the nefarious designs of former CM and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal. Why is Sukhbir silent in the face of communally sensitive songs being sung by some state singers?” he asked. 

