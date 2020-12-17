STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape accused attacks woman with chemical substance in UP

The college student was admitted to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

Published: 17th December 2020

Acid Attack

By PTI

BUDAUN: A rape accused allegedly attacked the survivor with some chemical substance in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police said on Thursday.

The woman, about 20 years old and a BA student, returning home from a market in Mujaria area of Sahaswan block on Wednesday when Mahesh Pal hurled some chemical on her, an officer said.

The college student was admitted to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The chemical used in the attack has not been ascertained yet, Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

According to a complaint, the woman was raped by the man, who promised to marry her.

An FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mujaria police station on Wednesday, the SSP said.

A search is on for the suspect, who is absconding, he added.

