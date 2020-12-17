STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sweet cane subsidy in season of farmer Stir

Published: 17th December 2020

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days on the trot, causing closure of several routes.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days on the trot, causing closure of several routes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid the ongoing farmer agitation, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a Rs 3,500-crore subsidy for sugarcane cultivators and sugar mills.

“The Cabinet has taken the decision to help the farmers directly by depositing the subsidy amount into their accounts. The subsidy will be given on 60 lakh tonnes of sugar exports at the rate of Rs 6,000 per tonne,” Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. 

The government claimed the move will benefit 5 crore sugarcane farmers as well as five lakh workers employed in the sugar mills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders hailed the decision in a clear indication that the government hoped to appease the farmers through the decision. Modi called it a day of “special joy” for crores of farmers. 

This subsidy aims at covering expenses on marketing, handling, upgrading and other processing costs and costs of international and internal transport and freight charges on export of up to 60 LMT of sugar limited to Maximum Admissible Export Quota allocated to sugar mills for sugar season 2020-21.

“Farmers sell their sugarcane to the sugar mills. However, the farmers are not getting their dues from the sugar mill owners as they have surplus stock. To address this concern, the government is facilitating the evacuation of surplus sugar stock. This will enable payment of dues of the sugarcane farmers,” the CCEA said in a statement.

“The government will incur about Rs 3,500 crore for this purpose, and this assistance would be directly credited into farmers’ accounts on behalf of sugar mills against cane price dues and subsequent balance, if any, would be credited to the mill’s account.”

The move is aimed at appeasing sugarcane growers of western Uttar Pradesh. Farmers of northern India, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western UP, have been protesting at the Delhi borders seeking repeal of the agri laws.

