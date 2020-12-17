STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC dares Centre to impose President's rule in Bengal

The Centre's order in this regard is unconstitutional and unacceptable, senior TMC leader and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee said.

Published: 17th December 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA:  The Trinamool Congress on Thursday said that the West Bengal government will not release three Indian Police Service officers on deputation following the diktat of the Centre, and dared the BJP-led regime to impose President's Rule in the state.

The Centre's order in this regard is "unconstitutional and unacceptable", Senior TMC leader and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee told a press conference here.

"We will not send them on deputation. At most, the Centre can impose Presidents Rule. We welcome that. If the Centre has the power to do that, let it go ahead," he said.

The three IPS officers of the West Bengal cadre, who were responsible for the security of BJP president J P NAdda during his recent visit to the state, have been called to serve in central deputation days after the saffron party leader's convoy was attacked on its way to Diamond Harbour on December 10.

The three officers are Rajib Mishra (ADG, South Bengal), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), have sent on deputation to ITBP, Seema Suraksha Bal and Police Research Bureau respectively.

"This is unconstitutional and unacceptable. We will not allow interference by the Centre", Mukherjee said.

The senior TMC leader alleged that the Centre is attempting to misuse certain provisions of the IPS Cadre Rule of 1954 and trying to destroy the federal structure of the country.

The central government is also attempting to demotivate the police force of the state, he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subrata Mukherjee Presidents Rule Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp