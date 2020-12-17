STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaccines against multiple variants of coronavirus can only tackle Covid-19: US study

The study underlines that coronavirus has the potential to evade natural as well as vaccine-induced immunity.

Published: 17th December 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccine

The researchers have stressed that mutated forms of SARS-CoV-2 may be able to reinfect people who have recovered from an earlier infection.

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A new study has suggested that only those vaccines which are able to provide protection against multiple variants of the virus can bring the Covid-19 pandemic to an end.

The study underlines that coronavirus has the potential to evade natural as well as vaccine-induced immunity.

Researchers associated with the University of Pennsylvania in the US have concluded that SARS-CoV-2 with mutated forms of the spike protein may retain the ability to bind ACE2 while evading recognition by antibodies that arise in response to the original wild-type form of the spike protein.

It seems likely that immune evasion will be possible regardless of whether the spike protein was encountered in the form of an infectious virus, or as the immunogen in a vaccine.

“Therefore, it also seems likely that reinfection with a variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 may occur among people who recover from Covid-19, and that vaccines with the ability to generate antibodies against multiple variant forms of the spike protein will be necessary to protect against variant forms of SARS-CoV-2 that are already circulating in the human population,” they have said in a scientific paper.

ALSO READ | COVID vaccine pricing to help governments to ensure little to no out-of-pocket costs for people: Pfizer

Various vaccines that have been developed to counter SARS CoV 2 have been designed keeping its various variants in mind but there is also a group of clinicians and virologists who believes that those once exposed to the virus may have lasting immunity against it and may not need vaccination.

The researchers, on the other hand, have stressed that mutated forms of SARS-CoV-2 may be able to reinfect people who have recovered from an earlier infection.

Natural infection would tend to generate multiple antibodies to distinct aspects of the spike protein, and immune evasion by mutation becomes increasingly unlikely as the number of independent neutralizing antibodies increases, especially since SARS-CoV-2 has a relatively low genetic diversity, they have said.

However, nearly all of the mutations were identified multiple times on different continents, presumably in the absence of evolutionary pressure, suggesting that they represent “hotspots” where the mutation is spontaneous and frequent.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?

The paper also said that vaccines containing only one variant of the spike protein as an immunogen may induce little or no protection against variant strains that are already circulating among highly mobile human populations.

An inability to protect against variant strains may severely limit the strategic benefit of vaccines containing only the original strain, it said adding that to have long-term efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 it may be necessary for vaccines to include multiple variants of the spike protein as immunogens.

This strategy is routinely applied against influenza, and all formulations in recent years have all included three or four variant strains. In the case of influenza, however, it has been possible to predict which strains will become epidemic, and the antigenic features of those strains tend to be stable for a season.

“SARS-CoV-2 differs in that many variant strains are already circulating, and their antigenic features are not stable,” the scientists have concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine University of Pennsylvania covid variants Oxford vaccine
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp