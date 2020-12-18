STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28 lakh high-risk people will be vaccinated for COVID in first three phases in J-K

 Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo said the vaccine shall be administered through CoWin dashboard platform.

Published: 18th December 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmit healthcare worker

A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a sample for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at Kursoo Rajbagh in Srinagar. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has draw an elaborate plan for COVID-19 vaccination programme and 28 lakh high-risk people will be inoculated in the first three phases across the union territory, officials said on Friday.

"Approximately 1 lakh healthcare workers shall be covered in the first phase of COVID vaccination programme. In second phase, approximately 7 lakh frontline workers shall be covered," Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo said.

The third phase will cover 20 lakh beneficiaries of high-risk population, he added.

Dulloo, who has been leading the health department's response to COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir, said the vaccine shall be administered through CoWin dashboard platform which will help monitor the entire vaccination process.

CoWin is a mobile app that will help monitor the entire vaccination process.

"Once introduced, the vaccination shall be done through pre-registration and no on-spot registration shall be allowed," Dulloo said.

"Jammu and Kashmir has identified around 4,000 vaccination sites. There are more than 5,000 trained vaccinators and 19,000 potential vaccinators under the COVID vaccination programme," he said.

"The cold chain and logistics assessment for the COVID-19 vaccine has been done, and the union territory has 987 ice-lined refrigerators (ILR),795 deep freezers, 11 solar refrigerators, five walk-in coolers and one walk-in freezers," he said.

Dulloo said a capacity of administering 100 vaccines per site per day -- cumulating to a capacity to deliver 4.5 lakh vaccines daily -- has been fixed, he said.

 

